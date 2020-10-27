Conservative MPs Want Boris Johnson to Present 'Clear Roadmap' Out of Lockdown

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) More than 50 Conservative parliament members in the United Kingdom have sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking for "a clear roadmap" out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Northern Research Group (NRG) led by former northern powerhouse minister Jake Berry wants Johnson to develop an economic recovery plan for the North and to accelerate job creation in the region.

"The virus has exposed in sharp relief the deep structural and systemic disadvantage faced by our communities and it threatens to continue to increase the disparity between the North and South still further," Jake Berry said as quoted by The Evening Standard on Monday.

"Our constituents have been some of the hardest hit by this virus with many losing jobs, businesses, and livelihoods," he added.

People in northern England, in areas like Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Yorkshire, will have to face tough coronavirus restrictions this week.

"... the cost of Covid and the virus itself threatens to send the North into reverse," Jake Berry warned.

According to NRG, the UK government has to deliver on commitments made by the Conservatives during the December election, to "level up" northern communities, creating new opportunities for local residents.