Conservative Republicans Taking US Rightward on Same-Sex Marriage, Death Penalty - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Conservative Republicans in the United States are taking the lead in the current culture war, having influenced the public to take a more rightward position on social issues such as same-sex marriage and the death penalty, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday.

"Americans' opinions on the morality of various issues have mostly become more liberal over the past two decades, but the two biggest changes this past year, on same-sex relations and the death penalty, have been in a more conservative direction," a release on the poll said. "Still, Americans are less conservative on these two issues than they were 20 years ago. Republicans, who increasingly identify as conservative on social issues, are largely responsible for the changes this year.

The poll found that opinions of whether the death penalty is morally acceptable stood at 60% this year after having varied modestly over the past two decades. The lowest figure was 54% in 2020 and the highest 71% in 2006, the release said.

The difference between the opinions of Republicans and Democrats about whether same-sex relations and the death penalty are moral stands at 40 points, the release said.

Only the issues of abortion and gender change yield larger partisan differences of 57 points and 55 points, respectively (79% percent versus 22% and 70% versus 15%), the release added.