Conservative Yoon Wins Tight South Korean Presidential Race

Published March 10, 2022

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The opposition conservative Yoon Suk-yeol won South Korea's presidential election early Thursday, propelling a political novice and avowed anti-feminist to the helm of Asia's fourth largest economy.

After a bitter, hard-fought election campaign, Yoon, formerly a top government prosecutor who has never held elected office, was declared winner as rival Lee Jae-myung from the incumbent Democratic Party conceded defeat.

"This is a victory of the great South Korean people," Yoon told cheering supporters, who were chanting his name at the country's National Assembly.

His victory margin was razor-thin: Yoon had 48.56 percent of the vote against Lee's 47.83 percent, according to South Korea's National Election Commission.

Despite a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between Yoon and Lee, voter turnout was 77.1 percent, including record early voting, with interest strong and the policy stakes high in the country of some 52 million.

The two parties are ideologically poles apart, and Yoon's victory looks set to usher in a more hawkish, fiscally conservative regime after five years under outgoing President Moon Jae-in's dovish liberals.

It is also a dramatic victory for the opposition People Power party, who were left in disarray in 2017 after their president Park Gung-hye was impeached.

It could restart the "cycle of revenge" in South Korea's famously adversarial politics, analysts say, where presidents serve just a single term of five years and every living former leader has been jailed for corruption after leaving office.

On the campaign trail, Yoon had threatened to investigate outgoing President Moon Jae-in, citing unspecified "irregularities".

But in his victory speech, he struck a more conciliatory tone, telling the country after a divisive race: "The competition is over now, and everyone must make joint efforts to become one." The frontrunners, who were both so unpopular that local media branded it the "election of the unfavourables", have been neck and neck for months.

Yoon has many "unknowns" which are difficult to account for, Karl Friedhoff of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs told AFP.

"His lack of experience on any real policy making is a serious concern," he said.

However, "he appears to be aggressive and ambitious, and he has consolidated support of a huge chunk of the country's elite," Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, told AFP.

