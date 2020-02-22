UrduPoint.com
Conservatives Lead Parliamentary Race In Tehran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:00 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) An umbrella group of Iranian conservatives and hardliners is set to sweep the election to the national parliament in Tehran, early results reportedly showed Saturday.

Iranians went to the polls on Friday to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the powerful Expert Assembly, which appoints the country's spiritual leader.

The top candidates in the capital are all members of the Coalition of the Revolutionary Forces led by ex-Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, according to preliminary results seen by the Fars news agency.

The Guardian Council, which oversees the election process, disqualified a majority of 15,000 candidates who vied for parliamentary seats. Only 7,000 were allowed to run after meeting strict criteria.

