Conservatives Power Canada’s Ontario Province With Third Election Win

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM

TRENTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Premier Doug Ford and his tough talk about Trump tariffs resonated with voters in Canada’s Ontario province, and the Conservatives won their third straight majority government in Thursday’s provincial election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement congratulating Ford and included a subtle jibe at tariffs and Canada becoming the US’s 51st state.

“At this crucial time, we must work together to defend Canadian interests, protect workers and businesses, and grow our economy,” Trudeau said.

“This includes making progress on the top-of-mind priorities of Ontarians and all Canadians – creating good-paying jobs, building more homes, and investing in health care and affordable child care.”

While the final results would not be known until around midnight, it appeared the Conservatives would win about the same number of seats at 79 as they already had. Ford had hoped to win an overpowering majority – around 90 of the 124 seats.

