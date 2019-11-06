UrduPoint.com
Conservatives Slip 2 Points In Opinion Poll Ahead Of UK Snap Vote

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Conservatives Slip 2 Points in Opinion Poll Ahead of UK Snap Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Support for the UK Conservative Party has slipped by 2 percentage points over the past few days, shrinking its lead over Labour to 11 points, a poll out Wednesday has showed.

The YouGov survey for the Sky news channel put the ruling Tories on 36 percent, the opposition Labour on 25 percent and Liberal Democrats on 17 percent.

The recently-formed Brexit Party is on 11 percent, the Green Party on 5 percent, the Scottish National Party on 4 percent and the Welsh separatist Plaid Cymru on 1 percent.

The five-week campaign kicked off officially on Wednesday after the British parliament was dissolved ahead of the December 12 snap general election, which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called to break the Brexit deadlock.

