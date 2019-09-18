Consider leaving UK after Brexit, ambassador tells Poles

Poland's ambassador in London has written to his compatriots living in Britain urging them to "seriously consider" returning to their homeland because of concerns about the UK's post-Brexit EU "settlement scheme

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Poland's ambassador in London has written to his compatriots living in Britain urging them to "seriously consider" returning to their homeland because of concerns about the UK's post-Brexit EU "settlement scheme".

Arkady Rzegocki said he wrote the letter after learning that only around a quarter of the 832,000 Poles living there had so far registered to remain in the country after it leaves the European Union next month.

"I'm worried," he told BBC Radio on Wednesday.