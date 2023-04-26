UrduPoint.com

Consideration Of Migration Bill In France Postponed Until Fall - French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Consideration of Migration Bill in France Postponed Until Fall - French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne

The French government has decided to postpone the consideration of a controversial draft law that introduces stricter measures to counter illegal migration, until fall due to a lack of support among lawmakers, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The French government has decided to postpone the consideration of a controversial draft law that introduces stricter measures to counter illegal migration, until fall due to a lack of support among lawmakers, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

"Today, we do not have a parliamentary majority to advance the text (of the draft law). It became clear to me yesterday after the talks with representatives of The Republicans party," Borne said at a press conference.

Fight against illegal migration would still remain one of top priorities of the government, the prime minister added.

"Starting next week, additional 150 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed in the department of Alpes-Maritimes (in southeastern France)," Borne stated.

The text of France's new bill on asylum and migration, presented in early February, provides for the measures to facilitate expulsions of "delinquent" foreigners, a structural reorganization of the asylum system, and a mechanism to integrate certain undocumented workers. This is the "toughest" bill on immigration ever presented by the French government, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The draft law is actively criticized by French non-governmental organizations supporting migrants and a number of trade unions. The critics of the bill published a petition urging the government to scrap it since it is a "fundamental violation of migrants' rights."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Interior Minister France February Government Top

Recent Stories

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isola ..

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isolated heavy falls on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between ..

Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between Consul in Svalbard, Secret Se ..

2 minutes ago
 Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in ..

Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

2 minutes ago
 BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

12 minutes ago
 Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK duri ..

Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK during April 26 to May 05

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.