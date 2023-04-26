Consideration of Migration Bill in France Postponed Until Fall - French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne

The French government has decided to postpone the consideration of a controversial draft law that introduces stricter measures to counter illegal migration, until fall due to a lack of support among lawmakers, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The French government has decided to postpone the consideration of a controversial draft law that introduces stricter measures to counter illegal migration, until fall due to a lack of support among lawmakers, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

"Today, we do not have a parliamentary majority to advance the text (of the draft law). It became clear to me yesterday after the talks with representatives of The Republicans party," Borne said at a press conference.

Fight against illegal migration would still remain one of top priorities of the government, the prime minister added.

"Starting next week, additional 150 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed in the department of Alpes-Maritimes (in southeastern France)," Borne stated.

The text of France's new bill on asylum and migration, presented in early February, provides for the measures to facilitate expulsions of "delinquent" foreigners, a structural reorganization of the asylum system, and a mechanism to integrate certain undocumented workers. This is the "toughest" bill on immigration ever presented by the French government, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The draft law is actively criticized by French non-governmental organizations supporting migrants and a number of trade unions. The critics of the bill published a petition urging the government to scrap it since it is a "fundamental violation of migrants' rights."