Conspiracy theories and threats: the new reality in US elections

Goldfield, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) For two decades her neighbors have trusted Cindy Elgan to run elections in her small corner of Nevada. Now those same neighbors think she is part of a conspiracy to rob Donald Trump of the presidency.

Never mind that in 2020 the Republican got 82 percent of the votes cast in Esmeralda County -- whose 700-or-so people make it one of the least populated in the United States.

"I do not trust the results from the 2020 election," said Mary Jane Zakas, a retired schoolteacher who backs an effort to recall Elgan as county clerk.

The problem, said Zakas, echoing a theory often repeated among conservatives, is the use of voting machines instead of paper ballots.

"As Mike Lindell has pointed out, there's so many ways to cheat," she said, referring to the man whose outbursts about election integrity are frequently placed alongside ads for the pillows he sells.

"There's mathematical formulas that can alter your vote. There's things that can flip it," Zakas said.

Elgan knows by sight nearly all of the 600 registered voters in Esmeralda, a stretch of desert where goldminers -- including the author Mark Twain -- once sought their fortune.

In the past, she said, the community always seemed happy with the way elections were run.

But when Trump refused to accept his loss to Joe Biden in 2020, things turned sour.

"Some people are very passionate about this, and I can't fault them for being passionate about their country," she told AFP at her office in Goldfield.

"I may not agree with some of the things they do, say or don't say, but I do understand."