Conspirators in Plot Against US Muslim Community Receive Prison Terms - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Two out of four individuals who pleaded guilty to conspiring to attack the Islamberg Muslim community in the US state of New York were sentenced to prison terms, local media reported.

In January, four men aged between 16 an 20 were arrested in the city of Rochester, located in the same state. The police found weapons and improvised explosive devices that the suspects allegedly planned to use against the 200-strong community.

The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported that on Friday, Andrew Crysel and Brian Colaneri were sentenced to four and 12 years in prison.

"Your terrorist threat was not only an invidious threat to the way of life of your victims, but also a threat to everyone in our democratic society," Monroe county court judge Samuel Valleriani said as quoted by the outlet.

The reports added that two other perpetrators, Nicholas Pheilshifter and Vincent Vetromile, faced seven years in prison and will be charged later in August.

Islamberg, located in Delaware County, was founded in the 1980s by a group led by Pakistani cleric Mubarak Ali Gilani.