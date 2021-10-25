Constantinople Patriarch Released From Hospital, Resumes US Visit - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew resumed the official program of his visit to the United States after spending the night in a hospital, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said in a statement on Monday.

"Patriarch Bartholomew was released this morning from George Washington University Hospital where he spent a night on medical advice. He will resume the schedule of his Apostolic Visit," the statement read.

The Patriarch, who arrived in the US on Saturday, is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the statement.

He also plans to participate in several other official events in-person and via videoconference.

On Tuesday, the Constantinople patriarch will participate in a National Council of Churches reception and meet with Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Through November 3, he will visit several US States and conclude his trip in New York City.