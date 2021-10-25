UrduPoint.com

Constantinople Patriarch Released From Hospital, Resumes US Visit - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Constantinople Patriarch Released From Hospital, Resumes US Visit - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew resumed the official program of his visit to the United States after spending the night in a hospital, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said in a statement on Monday.

"Patriarch Bartholomew was released this morning from George Washington University Hospital where he spent a night on medical advice. He will resume the schedule of his Apostolic Visit," the statement read.

The Patriarch, who arrived in the US on Saturday, is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the statement.

He also plans to participate in several other official events in-person and via videoconference.

On Tuesday, the Constantinople patriarch will participate in a National Council of Churches reception and meet with Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Through November 3, he will visit several US States and conclude his trip in New York City.

Related Topics

Washington White House Visit Nancy George New York United States November From

Recent Stories

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

11 minutes ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

1 hour ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.