Constantinople Patriarch Says Biden Accepts Religious Leaders' Vaccination Initiative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew told reporters US President Joe Biden backed religious leaders' initiative to facilitate vaccinations around the world, especially among the poor.

"The president accepted our common initiative with great satisfaction," Patriarch Bartholomew said after a meeting with Biden on Monday as quoted by the White House press pool.

Patriarch Bartholomew said he alongside the Pope and the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Anglican Communion and Muslim and Jewish religious leaders will work on supporting vaccination efforts around the world.

Overall, Patriarch Bartholomew said he had abundant satisfaction with the meeting at the White House.