UrduPoint.com

Constantinople Patriarch Says Biden Accepts Religious Leaders' Vaccination Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:10 AM

Constantinople Patriarch Says Biden Accepts Religious Leaders' Vaccination Initiative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew told reporters US President Joe Biden backed religious leaders' initiative to facilitate vaccinations around the world, especially among the poor.

"The president accepted our common initiative with great satisfaction," Patriarch Bartholomew said after a meeting with Biden on Monday as quoted by the White House press pool.

Patriarch Bartholomew said he alongside the Pope and the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Anglican Communion and Muslim and Jewish religious leaders will work on supporting vaccination efforts around the world.

Overall, Patriarch Bartholomew said he had abundant satisfaction with the meeting at the White House.

Related Topics

World Poor White House Muslim Jew

Recent Stories

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

4 hours ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

5 hours ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

5 hours ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.