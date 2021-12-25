Constantinople Patriarch Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but has mild symptoms, the ecumenical patriarchate said on Friday.

"Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has tested positive for COVID-19 today, on Friday, on December 24, 2021, during regular diagnostic tests carried out in the Phanar (the patriarch's residence). His Holiness, who is fully vaccinated, is currently displaying mild symptoms, but his general condition is good," the statement said.

After his diagnosis was confirmed, the 81-year-old visited a central hospital of Istanbul for further examination.

"The Ecumenical Patriarch thanks everyone who asks about his health, and again urges everyone to follow the recommendations of doctors and experts, and calls on those who have not been vaccinated yet to do it for the sake of themselves and society as a whole.

He wishes everyone merry Christmas," the Patriarchate said.

On Thursday, the patriarch held a number of meetings and gave a speech in the Sismanoglio mansion of the Greek Consulate General in Istanbul to mark the 30th anniversary of the patriarchate. Early Friday, St. George's Cathedral in the Phanar held a service, but the patriarch did not attend it, according to a live broadcast.