Constantinople Patriarchate 'Invaded' UOC Territory Without Its Approval - ROCOR Priest

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Constantinople Patriarchate 'Invaded' UOC Territory Without Its Approval - ROCOR Priest

The behavior of the Constantinople Patriarchate in Ukraine leaves much to be desired, given that it has invaded the territory of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) without the latter's approval, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The behavior of the Constantinople Patriarchate in Ukraine leaves much to be desired, given that it has invaded the territory of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) without the latter's approval, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"Of course, the behavior of the Constantinople Patriarchate leaves much to be desired, because it has invaded the territory of the UOC without its approval and has begun 'solving' church issues in its manner by using pressure from the country's secular authorities," Gan said.

The archpriest noted that the UOC had expressed on numerous occasions its position on how to overcome existing divisions and schisms, but the Ukrainian authorities nevertheless went ahead and violated the very fundamental religious rights and freedoms of the believers.

"It is surprising that it is possible to violate the religious rights and freedoms of believers in such a gross way in a country that is called democratic," Gan said.

The ROCOR clergy and the flock are praying for the UOC and for peace to be restored, Gan said.

"We hope that Great Lent and our penitential feat during these Holy days will help to incline the mercy of God to the UOC and to all of us. We especially pray for the brethren of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, for the students of the Kiev theological schools, for the inhabitants of the Lavra who are forced to leave its borders," he said.

Gan pointed out that despite the difficult situation the UOC finds itself in, it nevertheless continues to provide more humanitarian aid to refugees and to members of the Ukrainian military forces than any other religious organization in the country.

In Chernivtsi region's Banchen monastery alone, the brotherhood of the Holy Ascension has supported more than 5,000 refugees, while other convents and churches are also are helping people in need, Gan said.

That is why such an attitude on the part of the government toward UOC is more than unfair, he added.

