Constitution Amendments Could Be Adopted Until End Of Parliament's Spring Session- Speaker

Constitution Amendments Could Be Adopted Until End of Parliament's Spring Session- Speaker

Amendments to the Russian constitution could be adopted by the end of the spring session of the parliament, Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Amendments to the Russian constitution could be adopted by the end of the spring session of the parliament, Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Thursday.

"We are planning to finish this work by the end of the spring," Matviyenko told journalists.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes during his annual address to the Federal Assembly.

