UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constitution Amendments May Be Outlined At All-Belarusian People's Assembly - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Constitution Amendments May Be Outlined at All-Belarusian People's Assembly - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that amendments to the country's constitution may be brought out at the upcoming session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly if delegates are ready for this.

"Amendments to the constitution ” probably if delegates are ready for this ” will be determined. Their introduction will exclusively take place in the referendum," Lukashenko told in a conversation with Russian journalist Nailya Asker-Zade on the Russian Rossiya 1 channel.

When asked on the date of a referendum on the country's new constitution, Lukashenko said that it would be declared during a meeting of the people's assembly.

"I think that we can develop a new constitution draft within a year.

And I think that this draft will be ready by the end of the next year. Then, people will decide in the referendum whether to have a new constitution or not," Lukashenko added.

At the same time, the Belarusian president refused to disclose changes to the country's main document, saying that the basic suggestions on this issue have yet to be fully formulated.

"I cannot reveal it now, as, firstly, the key proposals on changes have not been fully formed; secondly, I have already determined some of them ” the reassigning of powers, a system of parties ” these are political issues," Lukashenko said.

In late December, Lukashenko signed a decree to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk from February 11-12.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Minsk Same February May December Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,454 reco ..

19 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.