MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that amendments to the country's constitution may be brought out at the upcoming session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly if delegates are ready for this.

"Amendments to the constitution ” probably if delegates are ready for this ” will be determined. Their introduction will exclusively take place in the referendum," Lukashenko told in a conversation with Russian journalist Nailya Asker-Zade on the Russian Rossiya 1 channel.

When asked on the date of a referendum on the country's new constitution, Lukashenko said that it would be declared during a meeting of the people's assembly.

"I think that we can develop a new constitution draft within a year.

And I think that this draft will be ready by the end of the next year. Then, people will decide in the referendum whether to have a new constitution or not," Lukashenko added.

At the same time, the Belarusian president refused to disclose changes to the country's main document, saying that the basic suggestions on this issue have yet to be fully formulated.

"I cannot reveal it now, as, firstly, the key proposals on changes have not been fully formed; secondly, I have already determined some of them ” the reassigning of powers, a system of parties ” these are political issues," Lukashenko said.

In late December, Lukashenko signed a decree to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk from February 11-12.