- Constitution Committee May Amend Syria's Main Law or Replace It By New Document - Guterres
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:37 PM
The newly-created Syrian Constitutional Committee might review the current constitution of the Arab republic, propose amendments to it or replace it by a new document, a letter by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday
"The Constitutional Committee may review the 2012 Constitution including in the context of other Syrian constitutional experiences and amend the current constitution or draft a new constitution," the letter sent to the Security Council said.