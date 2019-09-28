(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The newly-created Syrian Constitutional Committee might review the current constitution of the Arab republic, propose amendments to it or replace it by a new document, a letter by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The newly-created Syrian Constitutional Committee might review the current constitution of the Arab republic, propose amendments to it or replace it by a new document, a letter by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

"The Constitutional Committee may review the 2012 Constitution including in the context of other Syrian constitutional experiences and amend the current constitution or draft a new constitution," the letter sent to the Security Council said.