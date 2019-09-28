UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constitution Committee May Amend Syria's Main Law Or Replace It By New Document - Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:37 PM

Constitution Committee May Amend Syria's Main Law or Replace It By New Document - Guterres

The newly-created Syrian Constitutional Committee might review the current constitution of the Arab republic, propose amendments to it or replace it by a new document, a letter by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The newly-created Syrian Constitutional Committee might review the current constitution of the Arab republic, propose amendments to it or replace it by a new document, a letter by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

"The Constitutional Committee may review the 2012 Constitution including in the context of other Syrian constitutional experiences and amend the current constitution or draft a new constitution," the letter sent to the Security Council said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria May Arab

Recent Stories

Prime minister strongly condemns Chaman blast; con ..

53 seconds ago

Northern in trouble against Sindh in QD Trophy

57 seconds ago

Houthis Say Took Captive Several Thousand Saudis i ..

4 minutes ago

Lampard gets first home league win as Chelsea beat ..

4 minutes ago

Economy most important issue after Kashmir: Dr Sal ..

4 minutes ago

Big-spending Toulon humbled by promoted Brive in T ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.