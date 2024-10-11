Constitution ensures supremacy of law in modern democracies; Rana Mashhood

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday highlighted the critical role of the Constitutions in safeguarding society, promoting justice, and ensuring the supremacy of the law in modern democracies.

Addressing the International Parliamentary Conference and the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dushanbe, Rana Mashhood emphasized that the Constitution is the cornerstone of any nation, providing a framework that guarantees fundamental rights, justice, and equality for all citizens.

During his speech, he stressed the importance of upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, particularly in protecting vulnerable communities and ensuring that national laws remain the highest authority.

“Constitutions are the bedrock of democratic societies. They protect the rights of individuals, ensure equality, and provide a clear legal structure that strengthens the rule of law. It is the responsibility of each parliamentarian to ensure that the constitution is upheld and to advocate for the rights of the oppressed wherever they may be,” said Rana Mashhood.

He also underscored the collective responsibility of parliamentarians to raise their voices against the ongoing atrocities faced by the people of Gaza and Indian-occupied Kashmir. The Chairman PMYP called on the international community to pay greater attention to the human rights violations in both regions and demanded that action be taken to protect innocent lives and restore peace.

“We must not turn a blind eye to the suffering of people in Gaza and Kashmir. It is our moral duty, as custodians of justice, to stand in solidarity with those who face oppression and to use our platforms to raise awareness and demand accountability,” Rana Mashhood stated.

Additionally, he reiterated the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan, noting that both nations share deep-rooted cultural, historical, and political bonds. He praised the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various sectors, including trade, security, and regional stability.

“The relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan is built on mutual respect and common goals. As we commemorate this milestone in Tajikistan’s constitutional journey, we also reaffirm our commitment to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” he remarked.

Rana Mashhood also acknowledged the significance of the event in promoting global dialogue on the importance of democratic governance, the rule of law, and human rights. He expressed hope that such international forums will continue to foster cooperation, understanding, and a shared commitment to peace and justice across the world.