Constitution Lets US States Set Congress Districts Favoring Majority Party - Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Political bosses in state legislatures can continue to draw boundaries of congressional districts to defeat candidates from opposition parties because the US Constitution gives Federal courts no authority to intervene in a practice known as partisan gerrymandering, the US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

The 5-4 high court decision overturned rulings by federal courts in the states of North Carolina and Maryland rejecting boundaries of congressional districts as too partisan.

"To hold that [state] legislators cannot take partisan interests into account when drawing district lines would essentially countermand the [Constitution] Framers' decision to entrust districting to political entities," the court ruled.

The Supreme Court sided with Republican lawmakers in the state of North Carolina and Democratic lawmakers in the state of Maryland who redrew boundaries based on the 1990 census to give their respective parties maximum advantage in choosing representatives in Congress, as well as state legislatures.

The ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and backed by the court's conservative majority comes ahead of the 2020 census, after which state legislatures can once again redraw boundaries.

Although the ruling prohibits judges from intervening in cases where party membership drives strategy, the ruling also made clear that courts can intervene when the criteria for drawing boundaries is overly racial.

On June 17, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling striking down parts of a voting map for the state of Virginia's House of Delegates due to claims that racial demographics had played too large a role.