Constitutional Amendment on Health Care Considered Important by 95% of Russians - Poll

Russian citizens consider the change to the health care system the most important among the proposed constitutional amendments on social issues, while the one on lifting limitations on a president's ability to run in a presidential election again leads among the amendments on political matters, according to a poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020)

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes. The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were approved by the Constitutional Court on March 16. Originally they were planned to be put to nationwide vote in late April, but this has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the social issues, guaranteeing the accessibility and quality of health care was deemed important by 95 percent of Russians. The next two most popular changes were the annual indexation of pensions and the development of an environmentally-friendly culture.

When it came to political matters, 65 percent of respondents thought the amendment that drops restrictions against a former or current president from running in another presidential election to be important. The second most valued change among respondents was the amendment on the creation of a unified system of public authority.

The survey was conducted on March 22 and March 29 via phone interviews with a random sample of 1,600 Russians.