Constitutional Amendments Strengthen State's Social Obligations To Citizens - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Constitutional Amendments Strengthen State's Social Obligations to Citizens - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev, shortly before the second reading of the bill on amendments to the Russian Constitution, said the proposed changes to the fundamental law strengthened the state's social obligations to citizens.

"Today, on March 10, the Russian State Duma will have to vote in the second reading for the bill submitted by the president on amendments to the Constitution of Russia. This is a fundamental document for our country," Medvedev said.

"It contains the most important new things and - what is especially important - strengthens the social obligations of the state to citizens," he said.

More Stories From World

