Constitutional Commission To Gather In Sept If Syria Approves Pedersen's List - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:21 PM

Constitutional Commission to Gather in Sept If Syria Approves Pedersen's List - Reports

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pederson's visit to Damascus is scheduled for July 10, if the Syrian authorities approve the makeup of the constitutional commission, its first meeting will be held in September, the Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan reported citing sources close to the diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pederson's visit to Damascus is scheduled for July 10, if the Syrian authorities approve the makeup of the constitutional commission, its first meeting will be held in September, the Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan reported citing sources close to the diplomat.

According to sources close to Pedersen, the diplomat will discuss with Damascus six candidacies for the constitutional commission from the list of civil society and "try to convince Damascus" to approve the list before announcing the date of the first meeting of the commission.

More Stories From World

