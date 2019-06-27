Constitutional Committee Can Serve as 'Door Opener' to Resolve Conflict in Syria- Pedersen

A Syrian Constitutional Committee can serve as a "door opener" to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

"The Constitutional Committee can be a door-opener, but it will not alone solve the conflict or the challenges facing Syria," Pedersen said. "This can only unfold if we begin to see real trust and confidence developing, via tangible and reciprocal steps, including on the ground."

Pedersen said he believes the path to establishing the Constitutional Committee and the procedural rules may now be open.

"I look forward to testing directly, in my upcoming engagements, whether a formula that I have been careful to ensure has the buy-in of all, can move forward the establishment of a Committee.

I appreciate recent engagement by senior Russian officials to support the UN's efforts," Pedersen said.

Pedersen also said he looks forward to consulting the Syrian government soon and the leadership of the Syrian Negotiations Commission to enable the United Nations to facilitate the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to the Syria's constitution.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been facilitating establishing the Constitutional Committee while the United Nations has been helping draft the list of its members.