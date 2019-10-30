The launch of the constitutional committee is only the first step toward the long process of Syria's recovery, the body's co-chairman from the opposition, Hadi Bahra, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The launch of the constitutional committee is only the first step toward the long process of Syria 's recovery, the body's co-chairman from the opposition , Hadi Bahra, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the body that is tasked with revising the Syrian main law convened for the first time in the Palace of Nations in Geneva. The opening ceremony started with an address of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, followed by speeches of the co-chairmen from the government and opposition.

"I am sure that we are all fully aware of the difficulty of the task before us. This is just a first step on a long path to recovery," Bahra said at the opening ceremony.

During his speech, he highlighted the losses that the 8-year hostilities inflicted on the nation, saying that the destruction of German infrastructure as a result of World War II had totaled 60 percent, while the internal conflict in Syria had already reached 65 percent.

Bahra also noted that half of Syrian people were now either refugees or displaced, let alone those killed and maimed in hostilities and related violence.

The 150-member committee with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society is expected to work in full until the end of the week. Starting Monday, only a smaller drafting committee of 45 members 15 from each of the three represented groups will continue the discussion in greater detail.