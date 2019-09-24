Constitutional Committee to Ensure 'Permanent Peace' in Syria - Senior Turkish Lawmaker

The establishment of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, as agreed by the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey at the Ankara summit last week, will play a significant role in establishing a permanent solution to the crisis in the conflict-torn Middle Eastern country, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The establishment of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, as agreed by the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey at the Ankara summit last week, will play a significant role in establishing a permanent solution to the crisis in the conflict-torn middle Eastern country, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop told Sputnik.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the long-awaited formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and said the body would be convened in the coming weeks.

"It [constitutional committee] will be an important progress towards providing a permanent solution in Syria, if really that constitutional committee is set up, it will be important in ensuring a permanent peace there [in Syria]," Sentop said.

He noted that so far, in talks with Iranian negotiators, the Syrian officials have not expressed any confrontation or negative sentiments about the constitutional committee.

"So there is a full consensus there and it may really play a significant role and be instrumental in ensuring permanent peace in Syria," he reiterated.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. In January 2018, another landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached among the sides to the Syrian conflict in the Russian city of Sochi.