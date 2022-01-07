Constitutional Order Mostly Restored in All Regions of Kazakhstan - President Tokayev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - The constitutional order has been mostly restored in all regions of Kazakhstan, with regional authorities controlling the situation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

The Kazakh leader held a meeting of the counterterrorist committee, according to the Kazakh presidential press service.

"The counterterrorist operation has started. The security forces are doing a hard work. The constitutional order has been mostly restored in all regions of the country. Regional authorities are controlling the situation," the press service said in a statement.