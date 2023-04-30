Constitutional Referendum in Uzbekistan Takes Place as Voter Turnout Passes Threshold

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan has been validated as 62,24% of voters cast their ballots, thus passing the necessary threshold of 50%, deputy chairman of the Uzbek Central Election Commission, Bahrom Kuchkarov said on Sunday.

"According to the electronic system recording voter turnout, as of 13.

00, (local time, 08:00 GMT) 12,083,105 voters, or 62.24% of the total list, have attended the polling stations. The referendum can be declared as valid," Kuchkarov told reporters.

Under Uzbekistan's legislation, a referendum is considered valid if more than half of the citizens who have the right to participate take part in the vote. The election commission is expected to unveil the referendum's results on May 1.