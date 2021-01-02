Constructing Missile Early Warning Radar In Russia's Komi To Be Finished In 2021 -Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 08:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The construction of the new Voronezh-type missile early warning radar in Russia's Republic of Komi will be completed in 2021, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This year, we are going to complete the construction of the Voronezh-type radar in the Republic of Komi," the ministry said in a statement.