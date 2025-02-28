Construction begins on Lao section of China-Laos 500 kV power interconnection project

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The launch ceremony for the construction of the Lao section of the China-Laos 500 kV power interconnection project was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

Once operational, the project set to significantly enhance electricity interconnection and mutual assistance between China and Laos.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Lao government officials, and representatives from the Chinese government and enterprises attended the launch ceremony.

Speaking at the meeting, Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone said that the project is a strategic energy project that will better support the economic development of Laos and further expand the interconnection of power grids and electricity mutual assistance between Laos and southern provinces of China.

Also speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong stated that the project is another major achievement in deepening practical cooperation between China and Laos, following the China-Laos Railway, as part of their joint efforts in building the Belt and Road.

"As the pioneer of economic and social development, electricity plays a crucial role in improving people's well-being and fostering regional prosperity. We must continue to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both parties and countries, with the construction of the China-Laos Economic Corridor as the central focus, while further strengthening cooperation in energy and electricity through power grid interconnection," she added.

The China-Laos 500 kV power interconnection project is a key initiative outlined in the action plan to build a China-Laos community with a shared future, with completion and operation scheduled for 2026. Once operational, the project is expected to enable a two-way power mutual assistance capacity of 1.5 million kW and facilitate the transmission of about 3 billion kWh of clean electricity.

The Lao section of the project is being developed by Electricite du Laos Transmission Company Limited, while the Chinese section is managed by China Southern Power Grid Company.