UrduPoint.com

Construction Equipment From Akkuyu NPP In Turkey Sent To Earthquake-Hit Areas - Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Construction Equipment From Akkuyu NPP in Turkey Sent to Earthquake-Hit Areas - Rosatom

The companies involved in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey dispatched their employees and equipment to help clear the rubble after the recent earthquakes, Akkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The companies involved in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey dispatched their employees and equipment to help clear the rubble after the recent earthquakes, Akkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom, said on Wednesday.

"Contractors involved in the Akkuyu NPP construction project sent more than 200 people and about 80 pieces of equipment including cranes, tractors, excavators, dump trucks to clear the debris after the earthquake. More than 60 buses were sent to the Adana airport to transfer doctors arriving by air to the victims. In addition to the existing blood donation points, camps have been deployed at the Red Crescent branch in Silifke and in the workers' camp in Büyükeceli," the statement read.

In addition, the contractors organized the collection of warm clothes and essential goods for earthquake victims such as outerwear, shoes, blankets, heaters, sleeping bags and other necessities. A total of 4 tons of humanitarian aid had been collected by Tuesday evening. The collection will continue until February 10, the statement said.

"It is impossible to remain indifferent to such a disaster, and we are grateful to our colleagues and all employees of our construction site for their participation.

In conditions when every second counts, forces and resources are mobilized instantly," Anastasia Zoteeva, Chief Executive Officer of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, said in the statement.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another 7.6 earthquake several hours later, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 10,000 in both countries. The death toll in Turkey has reached 8,574, while another 49,133 people have been injured.

Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. This will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.

The construction site is located in a zone of maximum magnitude 5 earthquakes, which makes it one of the safer areas in Turkey.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Electricity Russia Turkey Nuclear Adana SITE February April 2018 All Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Airport

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Pu ..

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

15 minutes ago
 Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude ..

Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude of Turkish, Armenian Societies

16 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

29 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 F ..

US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

10 minutes ago
 Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.