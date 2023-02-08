Construction Equipment From Akkuyu NPP in Turkey Sent to Earthquake-Hit Areas - Rosatom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The companies involved in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey dispatched their employees and equipment to help clear the rubble after the recent earthquakes, Akkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom, said on Wednesday.

"Contractors involved in the Akkuyu NPP construction project sent more than 200 people and about 80 pieces of equipment including cranes, tractors, excavators, dump trucks to clear the debris after the earthquake. More than 60 buses were sent to the Adana airport to transfer doctors arriving by air to the victims. In addition to the existing blood donation points, camps have been deployed at the Red Crescent branch in Silifke and in the workers' camp in Büyükeceli," the statement read.

In addition, the contractors organized the collection of warm clothes and essential goods for earthquake victims such as outerwear, shoes, blankets, heaters, sleeping bags and other necessities. A total of 4 tons of humanitarian aid had been collected by Tuesday evening. The collection will continue until February 10, the statement said.

"It is impossible to remain indifferent to such a disaster, and we are grateful to our colleagues and all employees of our construction site for their participation.

In conditions when every second counts, forces and resources are mobilized instantly," Anastasia Zoteeva, Chief Executive Officer of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, said in the statement.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another 7.6 earthquake several hours later, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 10,000 in both countries. The death toll in Turkey has reached 8,574, while another 49,133 people have been injured.

Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. This will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.

The construction site is located in a zone of maximum magnitude 5 earthquakes, which makes it one of the safer areas in Turkey.