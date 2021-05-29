Construction Firm Head Charged in $100Mln Plot to Defraud US - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The president of a construction company has been charged with paying bribes to fraudulently get contracts worth $100 million from the US government, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"Sina Moayedi allegedly paid lucrative bribes to [a] State Department insider in exchange for confidential bidding information, and fraudulently induced [the] State Department to pay his company approximately $100 million, the Justice Department said in a press release.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss announced Moayedi's arrest on charges including bribery and fraud.

Moayedi was arrested in Castleton, Virginia.

"Sina Moayedi made misrepresentations about his employees' qualifications and his company's ownership in order to induce the State Department into awarding approximately $100 million in lucrative construction contracts to Moayedi's company, Montage. Moayedi also allegedly cultivated a State Department insider, and paid the insider lucrative bribes," Strauss said.

Moayedi now had to be held accountable for his alleged brazen fraud on the US government, Strauss added.