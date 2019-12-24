Construction for 8 Russia Navy Vessels to Start in 2020 - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The construction of eight new vessels for the Russian Navy will start in 2020, while the construction of five vessels started in 2019, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, adding that the construction of a record-high of 22 ships was currently underway.

"For the first time in the history of modern Russia, 22 off-shore maritime zone vessels for the Navy are under construction simultaneously. The construction of five vessels started this year, eight more will follow next year," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board.

He added that seven Borei-class submarines should enter into service with the Navy in 2020.