Construction Of 2nd Bushehr NPP Reactor In Iran To Begin On November 10 - Russian Embassy

Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:51 PM

The construction of the second unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, carried out with the participation of Russia's Rosatom, will officially begin on November 10, the Russian embassy in Tehran told Sputnik on Monday

"On the 10th [of November], the official ceremony of casting the concrete will be held," the embassy representative said, clarifying that it would mark the official start of the second unit's construction.

Earlier in the day, the chief of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, said that the pouring of concrete for the second Bushehr reactor's foundation would begin within a week.

Russia and Iran agreed on the joint construction of Busher's second and third reactors, known as the Bushehr-2 project, in November 2014. Two years later, the project has officially been launched. The second reactor is expected to become functional in 2024 and the third one in 2026. When completed, they will mark the first ever integration of the Russian technical equipment into the German construction designs.

