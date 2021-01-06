UrduPoint.com
Construction Of 5th Lao-Thai Bridge Begins

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Work on a fifth bridge linking Laos and Thailand across the Mekong River has begun after a construction agreement was signed in December.

The bridge, which will take 36 months to build, will connect Bolikhamxay province in Laos to Thailand's northeastern province of Bueng Kan.

Local daily Vientiane Times on Wednesday quoted Project Director Laythong Phommavong as saying that work is currently centered on the site where the bridge and immigration facilities will be built.

"We are clearing land on a 50-hectare area prior to starting construction and this work is now 80 percent complete," he said.

The total cost of construction is estimated to be 130.3 million U.S. Dollars, of which Laos will be responsible for some 46.13 million U.S. dollars.

Laos' construction costs will be financed by Thailand's Neighboring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency through the provision of loans.

When the bridge is completed in 2023, it will enable Bolikhamxay to become another regional trade hub and transit route for Laos, Thailand and Vietnam over a distance of just 150 kilometers. It will be the shortest connecting route among the three countries, said the report.

The bridge is part of the Greater Mekong Sub-region and Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) initiative among Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand.

Laythong said Laos stands to benefit from transit services as well as attract more trade and investment.

Laos also has the potential to benefit from an increase in tourism after the bridge is built but authorities need to provide more facilities and improve services to meet the needs of visitors, according to the report.

