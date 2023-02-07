(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant has resumed after high-magnitude earthquakes in Turkey, Akkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the company said tremors of around magnitude 3 were felt at the Akkuyu NPP construction site, but no building structures, cranes, or equipment were damaged.

"Construction and installation operations have resumed," the company said in a statement.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. The death toll from the earthquake currently stands at 1,651 people in Turkey and over 460 in Syria, with thousands of others injured.

Turkey estimated that some 5,606 buildings had collapsed in the affected areas.

Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. This will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.

The construction site is located in a zone of maximum magnitude 5 earthquakes, which makes it one of the safer areas in Turkey.