Construction Of Akkuyu NPP's 4th Unit By Russia's Rosatom To Start In 2022 - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The construction of the fourth power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built in the Turkish province of Mersin by Russia's Rosatom, will begin in 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Today we are experiencing a day of pride together, we are starting to build the third power unit.

Next year, we will start building the fourth. This is an important step from the point of our energy security. I hope the nuclear power plant will give us cheap and reliable energy. As many as 186 students have already successfully studied and returned to Turkey. Akkuyu NPP will give a new impetus to the development of our economy," Erdogan said, speaking via videoconference at the launch ceremony of the third power unit construction.

More Stories From World

