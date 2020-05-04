Construction of Baltic Pipe From Denmark to Poland Starts in Coming Days - President Duda

Construction of the Baltic Pipe, a natural gas pipeline between Denmark and Poland meant to diversify the latter's energy supplies, will start in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Construction of the Baltic Pipe, a natural gas pipeline between Denmark and Poland meant to diversify the latter's energy supplies, will start in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

"This is really very good news for Poland. Construction of the Baltic Pipe actually begins, it is a gas pipeline that runs first from the Norwegian shelf to Denmark, and then through Denmark and from Denmark to Poland on the coast," Duda said in his video address, adding that the construction would start "literally in the next few days.

The president added that Poland's Gaz-System operator on April 30 signed a contract for construction of the Baltic Pipe with oil and gas service company Saipem Ltd.

In 2016, Poland initiated the Baltic Pipe to transport gas directly from Norway, decreasing its dependence on supplies from Russia. In June 2017, the Polish and Danish heads of government signed a memorandum on the project's construction. According to the agreement, the project is to be implemented by 2022 and will cost approximately 1.7 billion Euros ($1.86 billion).