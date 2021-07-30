UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Camp For Afghan Refugees Begins In Southern Tajikistan

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:30 AM

Construction of Camp for Afghan Refugees Begins in Southern Tajikistan

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Tajikistan has begun the construction of a camp for refugees from Afghanistan in the border region of Khatlon in the country's south, the local authorities said.

"A 2.24 hectare [4.9 acres] land plot in the Panj jamoat [rural community] of Jayhun district was allocated for the construction of a camp for the potential refugees from Afghanistan," the district's head told the press.

According to the official, the camp construction will be funded from the republican budget, as well as other sources, and will be managed by the country's interior ministry.

The district head also noted that the current situation in the region was stable.

Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence as the Taliban (banned in Russia) stepped up military activities after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May, as part of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020. Fearing attacks and fleeing clashes, Afghan civilians and military have been fleeing to Tajikistan.

In July, Tajikistan received more than 1,500 refugees from Afghanistan and provided them with all the necessities, including medical care, shelter and food, the country's emergencies ministry reported. All the refugees have already returned to their homes. Dushanbe said it was ready to host more refugees if necessary.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Interior Ministry Russia Budget Doha Dushanbe Tajikistan February May July Border 2020 All From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

3 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

2 hours ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.