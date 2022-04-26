Construction of China-aided educational facility starts in Lao capital

The construction of a China-aided educational facility project at the Lao Institute of Posts and Telecommunications has started in the Lao capital Vientiane

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The construction of a China-aided educational facility project at the Lao Institute of Posts and Telecommunications has started in the Lao capital Vientiane.

The Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong and Boviengkham Vongdara, Lao Minister of Technology and Communications, attended the groundbreaking ceremony held on Monday.

The project includes the construction of a teaching building, with a total construction area of about 5,500 square meters. The five-story building accommodates classrooms, laboratories and libraries, among others.

Project contractor China Railway Construction Group Co.

, Ltd. (CRCG), which was also the contractor of the China-Laos Railway project, told Xinhua that its engineering team will integrate the elements of traditional Lao culture into modern architectural style.

Jiang said in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony that China will continue to help Laos in the education sector, serving the economic and social development of Laos and the cooperation between the two countries.

Boviengkham thanked the Chinese side for its contribution to the development of information technology and education in Laos, saying it will help enhance the level of cooperation between the two countries.