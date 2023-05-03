(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The construction of the third power unit of Egypt's first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the town of El Dabaa with the participation of Russia has begun, Engineering Division of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

"On the 3rd of May 2023, a technical ceremony for the pouring of the first concrete for Unit 3 of the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant took place at the El-Dabaa construction site in Egypt, marking the commencement of the main construction phase for Unit 3 of the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Project," the company said in a statement.