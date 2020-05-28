UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Europe's Largest Bilingual School Starts In Berlin - Director

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:36 PM

Construction of Europe's Largest Bilingual School Starts in Berlin - Director

Construction of the largest campus of the Lomonosov Russian-German bilingual school was launched at an official ceremony in Berlin to mark what is set to become Europe's largest bilingual educational center, the executive director of the founding group, MITRA Lomonossow-Schulen gGmbH, told Sputnik on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Construction of the largest campus of the Lomonosov Russian-German bilingual school was launched at an official ceremony in Berlin to mark what is set to become Europe's largest bilingual educational center, the executive director of the founding group, MITRA Lomonossow-Schulen gGmbH, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ceremony of laying the building's first symbolic brick in Berlin was attended by German lawmakers, including Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau, Russian diplomats and municipal authorities.

"The campus is designed for 600 students from grades 1-13. It will also include two residence halls, with a capacity of 59 students each. These may be students from other German cities and lands, and we are also negotiating with Berlin Senate on the possibility to enroll children from Russia, Ukraine and other post-Soviet states, as well as from China, India, and Vietnam.

It will be an international project," Marina Burd said.

According to Burd, the construction is funded by the school's own funds and loans.

The campus is scheduled to open in August of next year. It is located in the Marzahn-Hellersdorf district in the northeast of the German capital.

The construction was initially supposed to start in late March, but was delayed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The network of Lomonosov bilingual private schools has existed in Berlin since 2006. They offer Primary and secondary education in Russian and German.

Related Topics

India Senate Ukraine Education Russia Europe China German Berlin Vietnam March May August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Premier League set to resume on June 17

11 minutes ago

US National Security Agency Accuses Russia of Expl ..

5 minutes ago

Kuwait Airways to lay off 1,500 foreign employees

5 minutes ago

World cannot recover from coronavirus-related rece ..

5 minutes ago

PIA airbus A320's 'Cockpit Voice Recorder' recover ..

10 minutes ago

22 more tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderab ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.