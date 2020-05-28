Construction of the largest campus of the Lomonosov Russian-German bilingual school was launched at an official ceremony in Berlin to mark what is set to become Europe's largest bilingual educational center, the executive director of the founding group, MITRA Lomonossow-Schulen gGmbH, told Sputnik on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Construction of the largest campus of the Lomonosov Russian-German bilingual school was launched at an official ceremony in Berlin to mark what is set to become Europe's largest bilingual educational center, the executive director of the founding group, MITRA Lomonossow-Schulen gGmbH, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ceremony of laying the building's first symbolic brick in Berlin was attended by German lawmakers, including Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau, Russian diplomats and municipal authorities.

"The campus is designed for 600 students from grades 1-13. It will also include two residence halls, with a capacity of 59 students each. These may be students from other German cities and lands, and we are also negotiating with Berlin Senate on the possibility to enroll children from Russia, Ukraine and other post-Soviet states, as well as from China, India, and Vietnam.

It will be an international project," Marina Burd said.

According to Burd, the construction is funded by the school's own funds and loans.

The campus is scheduled to open in August of next year. It is located in the Marzahn-Hellersdorf district in the northeast of the German capital.

The construction was initially supposed to start in late March, but was delayed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The network of Lomonosov bilingual private schools has existed in Berlin since 2006. They offer Primary and secondary education in Russian and German.