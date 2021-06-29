UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Indian Kudankulam NPP's 5th Unit Starts With Russia Participation- Rosatom

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Construction of Indian Kudankulam NPP's 5th Unit Starts With Russia Participation- Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Construction of the fifth energy unit of India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant started on Tuesday with Russia's participation, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

"On June 29, the ceremony of pouring the first concrete into the foundation bed of the reactor of the fifth unit of the Kudankulam NPP (the Republic of India) took place, marking the official start of the main period of construction of the third stage of the nuclear power plant," Rosatom said in a statement.

