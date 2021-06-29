MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Construction of the fifth energy unit of India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant started on Tuesday with Russia's participation, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

"On June 29, the ceremony of pouring the first concrete into the foundation bed of the reactor of the fifth unit of the Kudankulam NPP (the Republic of India) took place, marking the official start of the main period of construction of the third stage of the nuclear power plant," Rosatom said in a statement.