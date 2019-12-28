- Home
- Construction of Individual Elements of PAK DA Bombers Starts in Russia - Deputy Minister
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:17 PM
Construction of component parts and individual elements of Russia's Prospective Aviation Complex of Long-Range Aviation (PAK DA) has started, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko told the Russian military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda
"All works are carried out within the agreed time frame. To date, a preliminary design of the future aircraft has been approved. Currently, JSC Tupolev is developing draft design documentation, and has started creation of elements and components for prototypes of the aircraft," the deputy defense minister said.