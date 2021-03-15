Construction of Kalashnikov Plants in Venezuela Expected to Wrap Up in 2021-2022 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The construction of Kalashnikov production facilities in Venezuela will be completed by the end of this year, but because of the pandemic the transfer of the facilities will occur only in 2022, a source in Russia's military-technical cooperation sphere told Sputnik.

The contract was signed in 2001, but because of US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, the construction work has not been completed yet.

"According to the work schedule, the transfer of this object to the customer was planned for the end of 2021. However, the pandemic and the lockdown have intervened, so, most likely, the transfer dates for the plants will be postponed until 2022.

Right now, everything depends on the Venezuelan side: the sooner the lockdown is lifted, the sooner work will be completed," the source said.

According to the source, around 100 Russian engineers and technicians are involved in the construction of Kalashnikov plants in Venezuela.

The source told Sputnik that another two groups of Russian specialists will head to Venezuela to help with construction work once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

There are currently two Kalashnikov plants under construction in Venezuela which are about 70% completed.