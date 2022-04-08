Construction of Moscow-Kazan Highway Will Not Be Delayed Over Sanctions - Deputy Premier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The construction of Russia's M-12 highway between Moscow and Kazan will not be delayed because of the anti-Russian sanctions, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Sputnik.

"No, this will not be delayed," Khusnullin said.

M-12 will be a key highway to connect the Russian capital of Moscow with Kazan and the territories located east of the city. The whole highway is to be opened in 2024 while some parts this year.

The highway is also a part of the Federal project "Europe-West China."