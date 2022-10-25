Construction of Multipolar World Cannot Be Stopped - Iranian President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The construction of a multipolar world cannot be stopped, as there are already many centers of power outside the Western world, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.

"The construction of a multipolar world cannot be stopped.

There are already many centers of power outside the Western world," Raisis said at the General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific news Agencies, answering a question from a Sputnik correspondent.