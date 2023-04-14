Construction of New Indonesian Capital Completed by 25% - Housing Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The official relocation of the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to Nusantara may start in August 2024, with the city's readiness now standing at 25%, Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono said.

"The facilities that have been built include main highways, toll roads, dams, waste management system, drinking water systems, and the national landmark," Hadimuljono was quoted as saying by Indonesian magazine Tempo.

The minister also said that the construction of the presidential palace was 8% complete, adding that other major facilities were fully built.

Head of Nusantara Capital City Authority Bambang Susantono said that the progress of construction in the future capital was connected to confidence-building with investors and the involvement of new stakeholders, according to the report.

In January, the annual budget for the new city's infrastructure development was estimated at 10.4 trillions rupees ($694 million).

In March, Russian Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva said that Russia was ready to invest in railroads and nuclear power plants in Kalimantan, where the new Indonesian capital city is being built.

In 2019, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced his plan to relocate the capital from Jakarta to the more central region of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, where a new province-level city is projected to be built. The move is to alleviate the pressure on the over-populated Jakarta. On January 17, 2022, Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa revealed that the name of the new capital was Nusantara.