Construction Of New International Airport Underway In Eastern Yemen - Governor

Fri 19th November 2021

SEIYUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A new international airport is being built near the eastern Yemeni city of Seiyun in Hadhramaut province, the governor of the Hadhramaut Valley and the Sahara told Sputnik.

"A road to the airport is currently under construction... Around 40% of the work has been completed. We are also working on infrastructure and drawing blueprints," Issam al-Kathiri said.

Yemen's main international air hub in Sanaa has been closed since Houthi rebels overran the capital in 2015. The second-largest airport in Aden has been in and out of service due to clashes between the troops loyal to UN-backed President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and southern separatists.

Al-Kathiri said the new airport would be located some 20 miles from the country's sole operating airfield in Seiyun, which handled the majority of flights to India, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirate's Dubai until the pandemic broke out.

The airport is being built with public money, Al-Kathiri said. The Hadhramaut government, which supports Hadi, has invested into a total of 180 regional infrastructure project, including a clinic for heart diseases, an academic hospital and a children's hospital.

