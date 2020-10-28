UrduPoint.com
Construction Of New Nuclear Power Plants In Japan Not Under Consideration - Official

Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Construction of New Nuclear Power Plants in Japan Not Under Consideration - Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Japan will not consider the construction of new nuclear power plants in the country as part of Tokyo's goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, neither the construction of new nuclear power plants nor the restructuring of old ones is being considered," Kato told reporters, noting that in order to become carbon-neutral by 2050, it was planned to promote and produce renewable sources of energy.

On Tuesday, former Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said that to achieve the new prime minister's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero, it was still possible to build new NPPs.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the new environmental target during his first keynote address to the country's parliament. Under the previous government plan announced back in 2018, Japan was expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

