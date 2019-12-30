Construction of No.2 Akkuyu Power Plant in Turkey May Start in Q1 2020 - Rosatom

The construction, with Russia's participation, of the second power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey may start in the first quarter of 2020, Alexey Likhachev, the director general of the Russia's Rosatom nuclear energy corporation, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The construction, with Russia's participation, of the second power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey may start in the first quarter of 2020, Alexey Likhachev, the director general of the Russia's Rosatom nuclear energy corporation, said on Monday.

"Work at the site has begun ... We may hold an official concrete pouring ceremony by March," Likhachev said.

The director general added that the main contractror for the power plant's construction, the Titan-2 Concern, which is part of Rosatom, and Turkey's Ictas created a joint venture.

"We have a Turkish partner at the Akkuyu site � Ictas � one of [Turkey's] largest private investment construction firms. We created an alliance � a joint venture between Ictas and Titan. We hope this alliance will help us successfully realize the project," Likhachev said.